Fire breaks out at Brahmapuram again; disaster management authorities say no cause for concern

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, stationed at Brahmapuram after the March 2 blaze, quickly move in to control the fire

March 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire force personnel trying to douse the blaze that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Sunday.

Fire force personnel trying to douse the blaze that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Fresh fire broke out amid the heaps of waste at Brahmapuram on Sunday afternoon.

This time, the fire was reported at sector 7 in the waste heaps. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who were stationed at Brahmapuram after the March 2 blaze, quickly moved in to control the fire. The fire was under control and there was no room for concern, said a communication from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Fire and rescue units from Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Pattimattom and Eloor have been pressed into action. The steps for extinguishing the fire began immediately after it was noticed. Fire watchers were earlier deployed in the area. The administration was focusing on segregating the waste heaps using excavators and dousing the blaze, the communication said.

The rescue operations were coordinated by Regional Fire Officer J.S. Sujith Kumar and District Fire Officer K. Harikumar.

The fresh outbreak comes at a time when surveillance and fire monitoring have been stepped up in the area following the earlier blaze. The police were asked to look into the fire incident. A high-level committee was also formed to look into the reasons for the massive fire.

Incidentally, the Kochi Corporation Council will meet on Monday for the presentation of the annual budget. The two council meetings following the March 2 fire were disrupted after United Democratic Front councillors raised protests, demanding the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The fire that broke out at the site on March 2 lasted for 11 days, causing much hardship to the residents of the city and adjoining areas. The fire, which quickly spread across the waste dumped in an area of 40 acres, also spread panic. Smoke from the smouldering plastic waste had spread over a vast area. The health and environmental pollution issues following the fire and smoke and the failed waste management system had invited severe criticism from various quarters.

The State government had to intervene and marshal its resources and rescue workers to bring the situation under control. The civic administrators of the Kochi Corporation were blamed for the failed municipal solid waste management system. While the National Green Tribunal slapped the civic body with a fine of ₹100 crore, the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court initiated a court-monitored review of the waste management system after a suo motu petition from the court.

