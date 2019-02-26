Fire at waste plant not accidental, says Dathan

The recent fire that broke out at Kochi Corporation’s waste dumping site at Brahmapuram was not accidental, M.C. Dathan, Scientific Adviser to the Chief Minister, has said.

Inaugurating a five-day training programme on ‘Road Safety Engineering Measures’ organised by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) in association with the Asian Institute of Transport Development for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways here on Monday, Dr. Dathan said the fire on Friday at Brahmapuram was a move to sabotage the government’s proposal to build a modern solid waste treatment plant to solve the garbage issue.

The fire was man-made as it reportedly originated at several places in the dump yard, he said, adding that vested interests working against the setting up of the modern plant was behind the incident.

Media criticised

The scientific adviser also criticised the media for laying more emphasis on negative news and sidelining development initiatives. “There is no solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram at present as being reported. It is a yard for dumping waste collected by the Corporation,” he said.