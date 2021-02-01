Fire at Piravom supermarket

The fire that engulfed a supermarket located opposite the court at Piravom, at 6.15 p.m. on Sunday, was brought under control by 9.30 p.m., after eight fire tenders battled to contain it.

The fire was noticed, as the supermarket was about to be closed. None was injured, since almost all customers had exited the shop by then. Fire tenders from Piravom, Muvattupuzha, Pattimattom, Koothattukulam, Thripunithura, Mulanthuruthy, Gandhinagar (Kochi) and Kottayam fire and rescue stations fought the blaze.

Fire personnel will remain at the spot till the smoke subsides, sources in the Piravom fire station said.