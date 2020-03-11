Fire at Kochi refinery

Fire that broke out near the tank wagon gantry of BPCL being extinguished on Wednesday.

Kochi

11 March 2020 21:04 IST

A fire broke out near the tank wagon gantry of Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi refinery at Irumpanam on Wednesday around 3 p.m. No major damage has been sustained by the oil installations including pipelines. The blaze threatened to go out of control as the dry grass near the installation had caught fire. However, more than a dozen firetenders, including those of BPCL and Cochin Shipyard, were pressed into service to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

