Kochi

Fire at Kochi refinery

Fire that broke out near the tank wagon gantry of BPCL being extinguished on Wednesday.

Fire that broke out near the tank wagon gantry of BPCL being extinguished on Wednesday.  

A fire broke out near the tank wagon gantry of Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi refinery at Irumpanam on Wednesday around 3 p.m. No major damage has been sustained by the oil installations including pipelines. The blaze threatened to go out of control as the dry grass near the installation had caught fire. However, more than a dozen firetenders, including those of BPCL and Cochin Shipyard, were pressed into service to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 9:04:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/fire-at-kochi-refinery/article31042611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY