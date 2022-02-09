Fire at Kinfra Kalamassery park

At least seven fire tenders were on the scene at the time of filing this report. No one has been reported injured in the fire accident, sources added

A major fire has broken out at an export-oriented unit engaged in spiceoil extraction at the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) park in Kalamassery.Kinfra sources said the cause of the fire was not immediately known but pointed out that an initial inquiry was on. The fire broke out early hours of Thursday and fire tenders from nearby Pathalam reached the area and they have succeeded in containing the fire and preventing the fire from spreading. However, the front portion of the spice oil extraction unit was still under flames.At least seven fire tenders were on the scene at the time of filing this report. No one has been reported injured in the fire accident, sources added.An official on the spot said since water was available in the neighbouring industrial units, it was easy to bring the fire under control.Kinfra is one of the leading providers of industrial plug-and-play spaces for a variety of industrial units including textiles, food processing, spices oil extraction, high-tech units and has locations in different parts of the state. The Kalamassery park is one of the largest under Kinfra, which is a fully government-owned entity, constituted to speed up the industrialisation of the State.