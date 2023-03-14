Fire and Rescue Services personnel continue monitoring at Brahmapuram

March 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Fire and Rescue Services personnel are monitoring the Brahmapuram plant even as fire and smoke have been completely contained. They continue to remain alert to avert another potential fire. Since adequate facilities are available at the plant now, members of agencies, including Navy, BPCL, and Cochin Port Trust, have been allowed to return.

Two minor fires were immediately put out by firefighters on Tuesday. Fire services personnel will monitor the situation for a few more days.

At present, as many as 15 fire tenders and 100 firefighters are deployed at the plant. Civil defence personnel are also present to assist them. Fire tenders and personnel deployed from faraway units will return soon since many stations are experiencing dearth of adequate hands.

Arrangements have been made for the deployment of additional personnel and fire tenders from various stations in the district within an hour in the event of an emergency. Efforts are on to repair three tenders that got trapped in the sludge. Around 10 excavators have also been kept on standby at the plant.

A team comprising District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Regional Fire Officer J.S. Sujith Kumar, District Fire Officer K. Harikumar, and Thrikkakara fire station officer K.N. Satheesh is monitoring the situation.