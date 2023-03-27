Fire and Rescue Services dept. submits detailed proposal to avert frequent fire outbreaks at Brahmapuram

March 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

CCTVs with centralised control room, watch towers, restricting the area of garbage heaps and standardising their heights, and round-the-clock deployment of fire watchers are among the detailed proposals submitted by the Fire and Rescue Services department to the District Collector and the Kochi Corporation to counter the challenge posed by frequent fire outbreaks at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

The recommendations are divided into immediate and those to be implemented in six months to counter the “direct and indirect social, environmental, financial and health challenges” posed by such fire incidents.

Among the emergency steps recommended include setting up of watch towers equipped with water monitors for manual surveillance by dividing the garbage heaps into eight sectors. Each sector should be monitored by a fire watcher each round the clock to oversee which the Corporation should appoint a permanent official.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTVs should be deployed, and footage should be monitored from a centralised control room for any potential fire. There should also be police patrol at the plant to avoid any potential sabotage.

The area of each garbage heap should be restricted to 750 metre square encircled with 10 metre-wide internal road and fire separation. In fact, the entire garbage dumping area of the plant should have 10 metre-wide road ensuring access from all four sides. The 3-km approach road to the plant should always be kept motorable.

At present, the garbage heaps are of different heights. Instead, all heaps should be of uniform height with a separation of at least 10 metres between the bases of garbage heaps. The space so left should be accessible to fire tenders.

“The existing fire hydrant system was not functioning [at the time of the latest fire]. This was because, instead of the static fire tank essential to such a hydrant system, the pump was set in the waterbody, and this blocked the water flow to the pump owing to accumulated sludge and other waste. Hence, a static water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres should be included as part of the existing hydrant system,” the department said.

Four-way collecting heads should be installed for feeding water in the hydrant system from fire tenders. Ten concrete platforms complete with accessible road and lighting should be installed at various points on the banks of the Kadamprayar for setting up firefighting pumps.

The department also made four recommendations to be acted on in the next six months. It called for dividing the entire plant into two sections and setting up a hydrant system, which should be so designed that the hydrant is available at every 30 metres. Water replenishment system to feed the static fire water tanks should also be arranged alongside. Fire brigade inlets and tank filling inlets should also be provided for feeding water to the hydrant system and static fire water tanks alike.