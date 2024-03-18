GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR registered in Aluva ‘abduction’ case

March 18, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of receiving an eyewitness statement that a youth was ‘kidnapped’ from near the Aluva railway station on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam Rural Police have begun probing whether it had anything to do with any financial transaction.

A suo-motu FIR was registered, even though there was no complaint. The occupants of the car reportedly had a conversation with the youth before he was ‘kidnapped’, as per eyewitnesses. The vehicle, an SUV, was later found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

A few people are reportedly in police custody in connection with the incident.

Bus rams van

Tension prevailed at Kundanoor late on Saturday night after a KSRTC superfast bus rammed a milk van and failed to stop.

The van driver reportedly waylaid the bus near the flyover at the junction, alleging that the bus did not stop after hitting his vehicle. Members of the public who gathered there insisted that the bus driver be put to a breath-analyser test. He was permitted to continue with the bus after the test yielded negative result.

