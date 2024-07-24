GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR registered against Kochi Corporation councillor

Published - July 24, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing Vyttila Division in the Kochi Corporation, for allegedly slapping and abusing a woman employee of a bar hotel at Vyttila Junction on Tuesday. The FIR was registered by including Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (b) (use of obscene words in public place), and 324 (4) (causing damage to property above 20,000) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The Station House Officer said on Wednesday that the investigation into the allegation was in progress. Ms. Dixon filed a complaint before the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Tuesday evening alleging that she was attacked by the bar employees while trying to de-clog the drain that passes through the area near the hotel.

She also wrote to the District Collector, Mayor, and the Corporation Secretary stating her version of the incident. She pointed out that the work on de-silting the drain was crucial as the choked drain had resulted in flooding in Ponnurunni and nearby areas during heavy rain. She urged the Collector to initiate action against the hotel management under the Disaster Management Act.

In her statement to the Maradu police, the 23-year-old woman hotel employee alleged that the councillor had slapped her after she had captured the incident on her mobile. She also alleged that she suffered a loss of around 20,000 as her phone was damaged in the melee.

