FIR names Maharaja’s College Principal, faculty member, and media person accused in the mark list row case

June 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Central Police have filed a case against five persons, including the Principal of Maharaja’s College and a faculty member as per a complaint filed by P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) alleging a conspiracy in the mark list row.

Vinod Kumar, coordinator of the Department of Archaeology, is the first accused while Dr. V.S. Joy, Principal, is the second accused. Alosious Xavier, State president of the Kerala Student’ Union, is the third accused as per the First Information Report (FIR). A student of the college and a chief reporter of a television news channel have been named as fourth and fifth accused in the case.

The mark list of the third semester postgraduate programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies had mentioned that the SFI leader had passed the exam, though he did not appear for it. The FIR alleged that the first and second accused conspired together to prepare a wrong mark list. The principal had allegedly informed the media that Arsho had registered for the exam. The other accused allegedly published the details on various platforms, it said. The FIR has been registered under sections 120-B, 465, 469, and 500 of the IPC and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Kerala Union of Working Journalists district committee protested the case against the reporter, calling it an attempt to intimidate journalists who come up with critical news stories. The union demanded that the case be withdrawn immediately.