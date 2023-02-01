ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against Kerala HC lawyer Saiby Jose on bribery charges

February 01, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police have registered an FIR against Saiby Jose Kidangoor, a lawyer of the Kerala High Court, on allegations of collecting money from litigants to pay bribes to High Court judges to secure favourable orders. The lawyer was recently elected as the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association.

The case has been filed against the lawyer by invoking Section 430 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and Section 7(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Registrar of the High Court, on instructions from the court, had issued a letter to the State Police Chief requesting to look into the issue. The Ernakulam City Police Commissioner had held a preliminary inquiry following the complaint. The FIR was registered after it was found that there was merit in the complaint, according to a communication issued by the media centre of the State Police Headquarters.

Earlier, the Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court too had looked into the complaint. The Bar Council of Kerala had sought an explanation from the lawyer following the developments.

