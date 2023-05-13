ADVERTISEMENT

Fine imposed for illegal waste dumping

May 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Surprise inspections held on May 9, 10 in the night hours along Seaport-Airport Road

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipality imposed a fine of ₹1.74 lakh on 13 persons who were allegedly involved in illegal waste dumping.

The surprise inspections were held on May 9 and 10 in the night hours along Seaport-Airport Road. A fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed for dumping plastic transported from Roshan Polymers in Angamaly. Officials of the health wing of the civic body seized a tanker near TVS Junction on the charge of dumping toilet waste. The waste was being transported from Padamugal, according to an official communication.

Seema Kannan, chairperson of the municipality, said stringent action would be taken against illegal waste dumping.

