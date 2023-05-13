HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fine imposed for illegal waste dumping

Surprise inspections held on May 9, 10 in the night hours along Seaport-Airport Road

May 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipality imposed a fine of ₹1.74 lakh on 13 persons who were allegedly involved in illegal waste dumping.

The surprise inspections were held on May 9 and 10 in the night hours along Seaport-Airport Road. A fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed for dumping plastic transported from Roshan Polymers in Angamaly. Officials of the health wing of the civic body seized a tanker near TVS Junction on the charge of dumping toilet waste. The waste was being transported from Padamugal, according to an official communication.

Seema Kannan, chairperson of the municipality, said stringent action would be taken against illegal waste dumping.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.