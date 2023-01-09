ADVERTISEMENT

Fine arts student from Kashmir enthrals Biennale audience

January 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Nasir Ahmad Sheikh presenting the show ‘Mad Man’ at Aspinwall House on Sunday.

A student of fine arts from Kashmir has caught the attention of art enthusiasts visiting the Kochi-Muziris Biennale through his creative performance.

Titled ‘Mad Man’, the maiden show of the work was held at the Aspinwall House venue of the Biennale on Sunday. Nasir Ahmad Sheikh, a final year fine arts degree student at the University of Kashmir, was on stage seeking an answer to the question of where to find God.

Carrying a lantern in his hand, he recited self-composed poems in Kashmiri language and drew inspiration from various stories. He was supported by Malik Irtiza, a graduate in visual arts, and Sadaf Sawlath and Aurooj Nasir, fine arts students of Kashmir University, who are part of the Students’ Biennale, according to a communication.

Nasir said he had been travelling for months to different parts of the world with a lantern in search of the ‘imprint of the God’. “Each place presents me with different experiences and responses,” he said. His video presentation as part of the Students’ Biennale is also centred around the lantern.

