Finding of woman’s charred body: sister taken into custody, police suspect murder

The woman whose charred body was found at her house near North Paravur on Tuesday might have been murdered by her younger sister, who reportedly has mental health issues, as per the initial inference of the police.

The discovery of the body in a room destroyed by fire at Peruvaram on Tuesday afternoon was shrouded in mystery following the disappearance of the victim’s 22-year-old sister, who was reportedly the only other person in the house when the incident took place as their parents were away attending a function.

The woman was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Official sources said she confessed to killing her sister during the initial interrogation. However, her arrest and other formalities were expected only on Friday, they said.

The post-mortem report had attributed the cause of death to burns, leaving the police to find out how the fire broke out. The North Paravur police registered a case of unnatural death even as they kept the hunt on for the missing woman.

The younger sister reportedly had mental health issues and had gone missing twice in the past. Hence, the parents used to tie her up when they were away from home. The police found CCTV footage of her walking along a road not far away from the house. But, how she untied herself from the house remains unclear.

A patrolling squad of women police officers had spotted her at Menaka Junction well past midnight on Wednesday. “She claimed that she was from Lakshadweep though we found something amiss about her entire demeanour. So, we got her COVID test done and left her at a shelter home at Kakkand run by Theruvoram Murukan,” said a police officer who was part of the squad.

Mr. Murukan said an officer with the Lakshadweep police met her on Thursday morning. “We felt that something was not right. She was fluent in English and Hindi. Her hands had burn marks. Then we got a call from the North Paravur police in the evening asking about her and sharing suspicion that she could be the one they were looking for,” he said.