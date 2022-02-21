Finding freedom of expression in their mother languages

Writers from Kerala’s tribal community on crossing language barriers

It was Sidney Sheldon who said in Windmills of the Gods, “Just remember, when someone has an accent, it means that he knows one more language than you do.”

That sounds true of Narayan and Dhanya Vengasseri, both writers from the tribal community in Kerala, who have crossed the big river of language barriers in small boats of self-expression.

Narayan, who lives in the heart of Kochi, hails from the Malayarayar community, once a dominant presence in the hills that define the Thodupuzha-Moolamattam Road in Idukki district. On the International Mother Language Day on Monday, he says the mother tongue gives the speaker great freedom of expression. “The expressions are unadulterated in the mother tongue but when we we speak in other tongues, we are a little alienated and feel the burden of using someone else’s expressions,” he says.

Dhanya, who hails from Kasaragod district and belongs to the Mavilan tribal community, has a postgraduate degree in Creative Writing from the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and plans to pursue a research degree in the language. She writes poetry in Tulu, which is widely understood among her community even as its members are debating even the name of their mother tongue. It is sometimes described as ‘Markkadi’ and sometimes as ‘Markkodi’, she says and highlights some of the contradictions the dialect’s vocabulary has with neighbouring languages.

Both the Malayarayars and the Mavilans use the Malayalam script for writing and publication as they do not have their own scripts. Narayan's popular novel Kocharethi has been translated into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, English and Assamese. The novel tells the tale of a young mother in a tribal village and is centred around unequal transactions between merchants from the outside and the tribespeople.

He says the language that used to be spoken among the Malayarayars is gradually fading away. Only a few young people are speaking the language. The new generation is in pursuit of better education and better life, for which the medium of expression is a big deciding factor, he adds. The Malayarayar community is, by his estimate, around 50,000 to 1,00,000 strong and only around 20% of youngsters speak the language.

Sandhya too speaks of the lack of interest among the Mavilan youth to speak their mother tongue even in their homes. Even as government efforts such as ‘Gothra Bandhu’ to promote tribespeople’s languages are on, only about 60% to 70% of the young speak the language in their homes, she says.