Find solution to end flooding near Edappally metro pillar, HC tells Collector

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the District Collector to convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including Kochi Metro Rail Limited and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and chalk out a solution to the frequent flooding during heavy rain near the metro pillar number 392 at Edappally.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a petition filed by T.A. Seethi of Edappally.

According to him, he was an owner of a commercial building near the metro pillar number 382.

The western side of the national highway next to pillar number 392 would get flooded during heavy rain. Before the construction of the Kochi metro and the flyover, water used to flow towards the eastern side and eventually into the Edappally thodu.

After the metro construction, the highway was raised about a metre and a median was constructed, stopping the flow of water.

Though he had filed many pleas before the District Collector, there had been no response.

The court also asked the Collector to file an affidavit containing the minutes of the meeting as well as the recommendations by December 20.