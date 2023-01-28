ADVERTISEMENT

Financial support to be offered for horticulture development

January 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Assistance is available under Central government’s Mission For Integrated Development of Horticulture

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Horticulture Mission has invited potential beneficiaries to apply for assistance to establish facilities from post-harvest management to developing retail infrastructure and launching mushroom cultivation and production.

Financial assistance is available under the Central government’s Mission For Integrated Development of Horticulture. The Horticulture Mission is the State agency for implementing the Central scheme, which can be utilised by those engaged in making value-added products, farmers’ groups, public sector undertakings, registered societies, cooperatives, panchayats, trusts, women farmers’ groups, and self-help groups.

Under the scheme, ₹2.5 lakh will be available for establishing pack houses. Integrated pack houses in planes with arrangements such as conveyor belts and facilities for sorting, grading, washing, and drying will be supported with an assistance of ₹17.5 lakh. The assistance for such facilities in hilly areas is ₹25 lakh. Besides, pre-cooling units will get an assistance of ₹8.75 lakh in plane areas and ₹12.5 lakh in hilly terrains.

