HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Financial support to be offered for horticulture development

Assistance is available under Central government’s Mission For Integrated Development of Horticulture

January 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Horticulture Mission has invited potential beneficiaries to apply for assistance to establish facilities from post-harvest management to developing retail infrastructure and launching mushroom cultivation and production.

Financial assistance is available under the Central government’s Mission For Integrated Development of Horticulture. The Horticulture Mission is the State agency for implementing the Central scheme, which can be utilised by those engaged in making value-added products, farmers’ groups, public sector undertakings, registered societies, cooperatives, panchayats, trusts, women farmers’ groups, and self-help groups.

Under the scheme, ₹2.5 lakh will be available for establishing pack houses. Integrated pack houses in planes with arrangements such as conveyor belts and facilities for sorting, grading, washing, and drying will be supported with an assistance of ₹17.5 lakh. The assistance for such facilities in hilly areas is ₹25 lakh. Besides, pre-cooling units will get an assistance of ₹8.75 lakh in plane areas and ₹12.5 lakh in hilly terrains.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.