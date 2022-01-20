Financial crunch may delay formation of FLTCs in Ernakulam

Authorities decide to introduce domiciliary care centres in select areas

The financial crunch experienced by various local bodies may delay the setting up of COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) in Ernakulam as the authorities have decided to meet the worsening pandemic situation by introducing domiciliary care centres (DCCs) in select regions.

There has been demand from various quarters, including the Opposition, to set up FLTCs in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and to reduce the burden on government hospitals and facilities. It was also pointed out that home-based clusters could be avoided by shifting the infected to FLTCs.

However, the district administration and the government departments are maintaining a wait-and-watch approach before re-launching FLTCs that were available in good numbers during the second wave.

A senior official of the Department of Panchayats said even municipalities, except for a few, in Ernakulam might find it tough to manage FLTCs in view of their poor financial situation. The funds available have been used for the implementation of the Plan programmes in various local bodies. Some local bodies had not been able to pay employees’ salary on time, he said.

The District Health wing said there was no urgent need for FLTCs as the need for hospitalisation was being met using government facilities available. The plan is to start seven DCCs soon. The first such centre will be opened at the Town Hall at Mattancherry on Saturday followed by select centres under the Kochi Corporation and at Piravom, Kothamangalam and North Paravur.

The evaluation of patients will be done at taluk hospitals, and primary and family health centres at the first level. They will be directed to the DCCs based on the assessment. Those getting infected and having co-morbidities would be given priority during hospitalisation, said the Health officials.