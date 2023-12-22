Financial condition of State not conducive to pay pension to Mariyakutty, HC told

December 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the financial condition of the State is presently not conducive to honour the large financial commitment under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, for which Mariyakutty of Thodupuzha has filed a petition before the High Court.

During the hearing of the petition by Ms. Mariakutty seeking a directive to disburse her widow pension arrears, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it presented a real piquant situation for the court now, because on one side, there is a 78-year-old petitioner who says that she cannot live without the small amount of ₹1,600 entitled under the pension scheme while, on the other, the State government says that its “present financial position” did not permit the disbursal of the pension to anyone.

The court added that it was also not aware when the government would pay the arrears though T.B. Hood, Special Government Pleader, vehemently asserted that the “government knows the pulse of its people” .

The Special Government Pleader also submitted that he was withdrawing all the submissions made against the court and the petitioner during the hearing.

The Special Government Pleader further submitted that there are two social security pensions implemented in the State — the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension and the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension — and a portion of the amount have to come from the Central government.

He reiterated that the Centre had not made available its share under these schemes from July, 2023. As and when the financial position of the State improved, payout would be made to the beneficiaries.

R.V. Sreejith, Central government counsel, submitted that the Centre would be in a position to help the petitioner, if it becomes so warranted.