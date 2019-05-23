Finance and Taxation most-sought-after PG programme

Finance and Taxation remained the most-sought-after postgraduate programme offered by colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in 2019-20.

Data available under the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) showed that 16,872 students opted for M.Com Finance and Taxation as their popular choice. M.Sc Chemistry was at the second position among the most preferred postgraduate courses, with 9,786 opting for it as their first choice. M.A. English was at the third place as 8,452 candidates chose the programme.

The M.Sc course in Physics was at the fourth position, with 8,118 students opting for it as their preferred choice. As many as 6,182 students opted for M.Sc Mathematics as their first choice followed by M.A. Economics (3,574), M.Sc Botany (3,184), M.Sc Zoology (3,172), Master of Social Work (2,738), and MA Malayalam (1,670).

Union Christian College, Aluva, was the preferred institution for postgraduate courses in Chemistry, English, Physics, and Zoology.

Baselius College, Kottayam, was the popular choice among candidates who opted for M.Com Finance and Taxation and M.A Economics.

St. Thomas College, Palai, was the preferred college for candidates who selected M.Sc Mathematics and M.Sc Botany, while BCM College, Kottayam, was popular among those who opted for Master of Social Work.