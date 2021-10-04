Final year UG, PG classes begin on a cautious note

KOCHI

04 October 2021 19:09 IST

Ensuring physical distancing, other protocols to be key challenge in coming days

Ensuring physical distancing and other pandemic protocols will be the key challenge in the coming days as offline classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes resumed after a long break here on Monday.

An atmosphere of cautious optimism was evident across campuses in Ernakulam district in view of the restrictions prescribed by the government. Students wearing masks were welcomed by security guards at the entry gate, who recorded their body temperature using infrared thermometers.

A help desk comprising student volunteers and faculty members coordinated the entry of students into the campus. Hand sanitisers were kept at entry points. The initial feedback from faculty members showed that the first day of reopening went off smoothly even though they had to repeatedly remind the students of the need to ensure physical distancing and follow norms.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharaja’s College Principal Mathew George said about 85% of the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students were present on the campus. “The disinfection of rooms and other facilities on the campus was carried out before reopening. The staff members of the college and Kudumbashree workers had participated in the cleaning work,” he said.

St. Teresa’s College Principal Lizzy Mathew said fumigation of all the three blocks on the campus was carried out ahead of the reopening. “We had also received the undertaking from parents agreeing that the students will comply with physical distancing and other protocols recommended by the authorities,” she said.

College managements permitted students, who did not turn up on campus, to stay back at their homes. But they were told to provide the reason for absence to the heads of departments or the faculty members concerned. Hostel wardens have been told to ensure stringent physical distancing in rooms and hostel premises. There should be quarantine facility for those showing any symptoms. The college authorities have to update the vaccine status of students and ensure that they have received at least one dose.