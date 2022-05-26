Filmmaker moves Kerala High Court

Seeks to quash FIR against him on complaint of stalking

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan on Thursday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) against him on a complaint of stalking by a woman actor.

The case has been registered by the Elamakkara police in Kochi under Section 354(D)(stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In his petition, Mr. Sasidharan said the case was registered with ulterior motives. The allegations in the FIR were false and untrue. In fact, the Elamakkara police station had no jurisdiction to register a case on the complaint, as neither the address of the accused nor the address of the complainant or the place of occurrence fell under their jurisdiction. He was innocent of the charges, the petition said.

He alleged that the arrest of the petitioner was a conspiracy of police officers and their attempts to harm the life and reputation of the petitioner in retaliation to sending a letter to the President of India and the Chief Justice of India regarding the law and order situation in Kerala.

In her complaint, the actor pointed out that he had made unsolicited advances through social media with an intention to harass her. The complaint also alleged that he made a love proposal and when the complainant rejected it, he again harassed her.

The petitioner was earlier arrested by the police and released on bail.