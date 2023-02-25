ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Manu James dies of hepatitis in Kochi

February 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Young filmmaker Manu James, 31, died in Kochi on Friday. Mr. James died at Rajagiri Hospital, near Aluva, where he was undergoing treatment for hepatitis. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad, on Sunday, according to his family. The death came as he was getting ready to release his movie Nancy Rani starring Ahana Krishnakumar and Arjun Ashokan in cinemas. He was a child actor in the movie I am Curious directed by Sabu James in 2004. He had worked as assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US