Filmmaker Manu James dies of hepatitis in Kochi

February 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Young filmmaker Manu James, 31, died in Kochi on Friday. Mr. James died at Rajagiri Hospital, near Aluva, where he was undergoing treatment for hepatitis. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad, on Sunday, according to his family. The death came as he was getting ready to release his movie Nancy Rani starring Ahana Krishnakumar and Arjun Ashokan in cinemas. He was a child actor in the movie I am Curious directed by Sabu James in 2004. He had worked as assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries.

