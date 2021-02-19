Filmmaker Don Palathara lauds fest

Filmmaker Don Palathara has said that the decision to hold the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in four zones despite the pandemic is admirable.

Palathara, whose films 1965, Central Travancore and Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery) are being screened at the fest, said that the screening of films at four places across the State augured well for several parallel films. As a person making such films, he deemed it an honour to have two of his vastly different films screened at the fest.

1965, Central Travancore has nature as a powerful character. It is about the migration for agriculture to the hills of central Kerala in the mid-1950s. Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, a single-take film shot inside a car during the pandemic, has already won kudos.