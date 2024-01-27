GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Filmmaker booked for alleged castiest slur against vlogger

January 27, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Elamakkara police have booked filmmaker Muhammed Aneesh for making an alleged castiest slur against a vlogger.

The case relates to an incident in which Mr. Aneesh allegedly abused, including using castiest remarks, and made death threats to the vlogger Unnikrishan T.N. for the negative review of his movie Rastha in the latter’s vlog Unni Vlogs Cinephile over a series of phone calls on January 5 and 6.

The police have booked him under IPC Sections 294 (b) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and also multiple provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

