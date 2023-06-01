Filmmaker blames BJP for delay in release of her film

June 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana on Thursday said she will release her movie Flush on YouTube and social media platforms if the producer failed to release the movie within a month.

Ms. Sultana alleged on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the attempts not to release the movie as she had criticised the inhuman measures initiated by the Lakshadweep administration. The producer is delaying the release alleging that the movie had criticised the BJP-led Union government, she said. The producer’s husband is the general secretary of the party’s Lakshadweep unit.

Ms. Sultana had hit the headlines after the Kavaratti police booked a sedition case against her in June 2021 based on a complaint filed by the Lakshadweep unit of the BJP against her remarks about the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory during a panel discussion on a Malayalam news channel. She had said that the island required hospitals and not luxury lagoon villas.

Flush is an expression of the real aspirations of the islanders, she said.