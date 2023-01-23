Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s social media outburst against online critics goes viral

January 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s social media outburst in the face of continuing online criticism following the debacle of his latest flick Gold , with Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead, which was released in December, has gone viral.

Mr. Puthren had been at the receiving end of numerous memes ever since his flick bombed at the box-office belying huge expectations as it came seven years after the director’s blockbuster movie Premam.

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction...it is good for you, not for me. So, I’m protesting by not showing my face on Internet,” said the Aluva-based director in a Facebook post.

He said he was neither a slave nor given anyone the right to ‘tease me or abuse me in public.” He said people may watch his films only if they like and not come to his social media page and display their anger. “If you do so, I’ll just become invisible on the Internet,” Mr. Puthren said.

Stating that he has changed, he said he would be true to himself, his family, and those who stood by him when he had a fall. “I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose,” he said.

Mr. Puthren said that nature, which made him fall, would support him (to get back on feet). The post had gone viral since then with comments for and against it.

