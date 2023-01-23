HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s social media outburst against online critics goes viral

January 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s social media outburst in the face of continuing online criticism following the debacle of his latest flick Gold , with Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead, which was released in December, has gone viral.

Mr. Puthren had been at the receiving end of numerous memes ever since his flick bombed at the box-office belying huge expectations as it came seven years after the director’s blockbuster movie Premam.

ALSO READ
‘Gold’ Malayalam movie review: Alphonse Puthren, Prithviraj’s comedy-thriller fails to sparkle

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction...it is good for you, not for me. So, I’m protesting by not showing my face on Internet,” said the Aluva-based director in a Facebook post.

He said he was neither a slave nor given anyone the right to ‘tease me or abuse me in public.” He said people may watch his films only if they like and not come to his social media page and display their anger. “If you do so, I’ll just become invisible on the Internet,” Mr. Puthren said.

Stating that he has changed, he said he would be true to himself, his family, and those who stood by him when he had a fall. “I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose,” he said.

Mr. Puthren said that nature, which made him fall, would support him (to get back on feet). The post had gone viral since then with comments for and against it.

Related Topics

celebrity

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.