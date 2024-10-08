GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film shooting inside temple: Kerala HC seeks response of Cochin Devaswom

Published - October 08, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) to a writ petition against the decision of the board to give permission for commercial film shooting inside the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple, Tripunithura.

According to the petition filed by Dileep Menon, movie crew, including actors who did not believe in Hindu religion, are allowed entry into the temple. The devaswom officials are duty-bound to protect the tradition and ritual of the temple. Instead, the officers are permitting entry of non-Hindus who had scant regard for the custom and traditions of the temple in the name of film shooting. Besides, the tantri was not consulted by the officials before taking a decision in this regard.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.