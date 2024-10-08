Film shooting inside temple: Kerala HC seeks response of Cochin Devaswom

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) to a writ petition against the decision of the board to give permission for commercial film shooting inside the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple, Tripunithura.

According to the petition filed by Dileep Menon, movie crew, including actors who did not believe in Hindu religion, are allowed entry into the temple. The devaswom officials are duty-bound to protect the tradition and ritual of the temple. Instead, the officers are permitting entry of non-Hindus who had scant regard for the custom and traditions of the temple in the name of film shooting. Besides, the tantri was not consulted by the officials before taking a decision in this regard.