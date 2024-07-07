Film shooting at hospital: Kerala human rights panel issues warning to superintendent

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a warning to the superintendent of the Government Taluk Hospital, Angamaly, in connection with the inconvenience caused to patients due to a film shooting at its emergency wing on July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission member V.K. Beenakumari issued the warning after summoning the official. She also directed the hospital authorities that such incidents should not recur in the future.

The panel had asked the District Medical Officer, Ernakulam, and the hospital superintendent to give an explanation within a week as to why permission was granted for the film shooting at the emergency wing. The commission had taken suo motu notice of media reports on the shooting of the movie Painkili, produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, at the emergency wing. It was alleged that the lights at the wing were dimmed as part of the shooting. Around 50 persons, including actors, were present. It was learnt that the shooting was held even while doctors were offering treatment to patients.

The district health wing had submitted a report before the Director of Health Services on the incident pointing out that the functioning of the emergency wing was not affected due to the shooting. The production team had also denied the allegations while claiming that the work was done as per rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.