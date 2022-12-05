Film producer found dead at apartment in Kochi

December 05, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Film producer Jaison Joseph, 44, also known as Jaison Elamkulam, was found dead at his apartment at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Monday evening.

He was found in a bedroom of his apartment that was reportedly locked from inside, with blood oozing from his nose and mouth. His wife and daughter were abroad. His wife alerted neighbours after he failed to respond to phone calls, following which the door was broken open by employees of the apartment, the Ernakulam South Police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

