Film on tastes of Malabar screened in Kochi

Published - September 01, 2024 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  The film Ginger Biscuit directed by Sudha Padmaja Francis was screened at the Kerala Museum at Edappally on August 31 (Saturday).

The film captures the story of bakeries, showcasing how marginalised communities entered Kerala’s workforce. Beyond biscuits, it highlights the making of cakes, breads, and other delicacies, with bakers taking centre stage. Ms. Francis undertook a two-year journey across Kannur, Kozhikode, and north Kerala villages in search of traditional flavours and stories of north Malabar.

After the screening, there was a panel discussion in which Ms. Francis and Suryanandini Naren, who teaches visual arts at Jawaharlal Nehru University, took part.

