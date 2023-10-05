ADVERTISEMENT

Film industry to be roped in for awareness campaign on waste management

October 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign has sought the support of the Malayalam film industry in stepping up awareness about the ongoing waste management programme and inculcating proper waste disposal habits among the public.

The idea came up at a meeting jointly convened by the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) here on Thursday. Suchitwa Mission district coordinator K.K. Manoj said the possibilities of bringing the film industry on board for the success of the campaign should be explored so that society benefited from art. He sought the cooperation of the KFCC to take forward the campaign effectively.

The film industry and movie houses have been urged to embrace the green protocol through proper coordination with the respective Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs). The move comes in the wake of the intensive campaign being undertaken to make the State’s LSGIs garbage-free by 2024.

KFCC president Jacob B.R., general secretary Saji Nanthiyattu, treasurer M.A. George, joint secretary Mummy Century, former president T. Suresh Kumar, representatives of film distributors and producer associations, and District Suchitwa Mission assistant coordinator Liji K.J. were present.

