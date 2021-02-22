Film festival to trigger MICE tourism revival

Kochi

22 February 2021 01:11 IST

Stakeholders hopeful of holding major events in compliance with COVID protocol

MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism in the city will soon be revived thanks to the successful conduct of the Kochi leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Tourism industry stakeholders hoped that MICE tourism, stalled for a year, would be revived, as it had now become clear that events such as film festivals could be safely organised if the COVID protocol was strictly adhered to.

Kochi used to be one of the most important destinations in India for MICE tourism till the pandemic outbreak. In a bid to maximise the potential of MICE tourism, several entrepreneurs had invested heavily in the region by building hotels and conference halls with five-star facilities, according to a government communication.

National and international conferences with attendance of up to 1,000 people each were held in Kochi a year till COVID-19 struck. It was estimated that a conference tourist spends $1,400 to $1,500, while a regular tourist spends $500 per day. In fact, booking hotel rooms and hailing taxis had been a tough proposition whenever such conference were organised in the city and its suburbs.

Most players in MICE tourism had become frustrated, as they thought that it could take years for the pandemic situation to end and conferences to return. The success of events such as IFFK seems to have instilled confidence among Kochi’s tourism industry stakeholders. They are unanimous that tourism could be revived fully though not immediately.

Though there is a long way to go before normalcy returns to the tourism sector in Kochi, the successful conduct of the IFFK in the city will trigger growth, said experts. Incidentally, the film festival was the largest conference-exhibition event organised in the State during the past one year.

Kerala State Chalachithra Academy Chairman Kamal pointed out that no participants in the film festival in Thiruvananthapuram had reported contracting COVID-19. The festival, in fact, gave a boost to the State’s efforts to bring normal life back on track. Besides, it provided a booster dose to the ailing economic scenario.