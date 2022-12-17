Film festival in memory of I.V. Sasi on December 22 in Kochi

December 17, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A film fest in memory of renowned filmmaker I.V. Sasi, who redefined commercial Malayalam cinema, will be held here on December 22.

The fest is organised by Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association and FCC 1983 Charitable Trust on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary. Titled ‘Ulsavam 2022’, the one-day fest will be held at Cinepolis multiplex at Centre Square Mall.

Five select movies of the filmmaker will be screened. The organisers said they were in the process of choosing the best five movies of the director. A seminar on songs in his movies will be held as part of the event. Vidhayadharan, Berny Ignatius, Shibu Chakravarthy, and B.K. Harinarayanan will attend the event.

An open forum on the contemporary relevance of I.V. Sasi’s movies will be held in the afternoon. Scriptwriter S.N. Swami and actor Ramu will participate. Veteran filmmaker-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi will deliver the memorial lecture at the valedictory session.

Seema, actor and wife of I.V. Sasi, will attend the fest along with a host of people belonging to the Malayalam film industry. A musical nite featuring the songs in his movies will be held after the valedictory function.