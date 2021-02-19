Film festival helps with livelihood too

Kochi

19 February 2021 23:53 IST

Auto drivers roped in for commute of delegates between venues

Sudevan was hoping delegates to throng the Kochi leg of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and turn it into a resounding success.

But that has got nothing to do with his love for movies but was borne out of the desperation to keep his livelihood alive.

The 62-year-old was among the eight autorickshaw drivers to be roped in for the commute of delegates between the four different venues by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

“Our income has more than halved since the COVID-19 outbreak. Hopefully, the festival serves as a little booster and keep us going. Having driven autorickshaw for 42 years and married off and my two daughters depending on that income, I cannot simply walk away from this job now. No matter how tough the going, I will hang on to this job,” he said.

Many drop out

Sasi, another autorickshaw driver of over three decades standing, shared the perilous nature of the profession citing the alarming rate at which autorickshaw workers were leaving the field. “During the short period since the lockdown, 42 people left the profession from five different autorickshaw stands near South,” he said.

With diesel price skyrocketing, now in the high 80s, Joseph, an autorickshaw driver for 22 years, fears it is just a matter of time before more leave the field.

“It is a double blow, and the fuel price hike could not have come at a more inopportune time. Already left with very little income, even maintenance of the vehicle is becoming hard, and the fuel price hike could prove to be the deadliest blow,” he said.

Every bit helps

Ajesh, the youngest of the lot, had a nonchalant look as he said that though five days of short trips made little difference to their fate, in the present situation, they could hardly do anything else but hang on to every sliver of hope.