Film director Vivek Aryan dead

Vivek Aryan, 30, film director, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday.

He was under treatment for a serious head injury he had sustained in a road accident on December 22 near Kodungallur. He directed the film “Ormayil Oru Shishiram”, which was released in 2019.

