Film bodies not to cooperate with actors Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi

April 25, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Various organisations in the Malayalam film industry on Tuesday decided not to cooperate with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi alleging that they were creating problems at shooting locations and causing hindrances to the smooth completion of movies.

A joint meeting of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes here stated that the actors would be permitted to complete their ongoing movies. Afterwards, producers could engage them at their own risk.

M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said the actors had been creating problems at shooting locations for sometime. “It had reached a flashpoint and we can no longer remain silent as their non-cooperation and unnecessary demands have started affecting producers and co-actors,” he said.

The representatives of the film bodies alleged that some actors were using drugs and they would not cooperate with them. “We are ready to hand over the list of persons involved in such illegal activities,” they said.

FEFKA had last week alleged that a few actors were creating problems by giving the same date for producers and directors and interfering in the final edit of movies. It had stated that a young actor had recently demanded a re-edit of a movie, saying that he was not satisfied with the final cut.