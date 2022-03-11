Fillip for start-ups in manufacturing sector

Options proposed to attract high-level investments

Taking heart from NITI Aayog’s top billing for Kerala in the performance of start-ups, the State Budget has set out to encourage start-ups in the manufacturing sector by allocating ₹90.52 crore to Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). Of this, ₹20 crore will be for the Kochi Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ) and ₹70.52 crore for the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

“The most heartening thing is that start-ups find mention not just under the head of the KSUM but across the Budget document signifying its acceptance across government departments. The decision to amend the Store Purchase Manual to give preference to start-ups in government procurement is another major enabler,” said Ashokkumar Panjikaran, manager (business development, incubation and IT), KSUM. A web portal has also been proposed for procurement of start-up products.

A Venture Capital Fund in Greenshoe (over-allotment option in the context of an IPO) with a limit of ₹250 crore has been proposed for funding start-ups. “This is a significant proposal considering that start-ups find it tough raising funds beyond ₹1 crore. Since we had adopted a ground-up approach, time is ripe for start-ups to infuse high-level investments. A government intervention at the policy-level to address this issue will facilitate higher growth of start-ups,” said Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor at Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, and former CEO of KSUM.

A working capital fund for start-ups on simplified terms in association with Kerala Finance Corporation, Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited and Kerala Bank also addresses funding issues.

Voice of dissent

But not all were enthused by the support extended to startups by mere allocation of funds without any evaluation and stocktaking. “Start-ups need projects to keep them going and the government can allocate a lot more works to them. The allocation should benefit start-ups at all levels from the budding ones to the established lot. More importantly, there should be a screening mechanism, including the verification of the shareholders, to ensure that the work is not usurped by start-ups set up as benami of established companies,” said Joseph Mathew, IT advisor to a former Chief Minister.

Nandakishore Harikumar, who runs a cybersecurity start-up, called for an enabling investment atmosphere for venture capitalists, including NRI businessmen. “The government allocation for startups should be increased three or four fold by next year to help them get into the big league,” he said.