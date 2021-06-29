Filipino crew member found dead

A 43-year-old Filipino crew member of the bulk carrier Honey Badger was found dead in his cabin on Tuesday. The vessel had set sail from the Mangaluru port at 2 a.m. “We had received reports that the crew member Jan Ryan Sevilla had collapsed in the vessel early this morning. The bulk carrier has now berthed at the Cochin Port and the body will be taken out for follow-up action,” according to the Coastal Police in Fort Kochi.

Sevilla was the chief cook of the bulk carrier. The vessel was moving towards Brazil from Mangaluru, according to an official of the shipping agent of the vessel here. The police said that a post-mortem would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.