File adalat brings relief to Poonithura apartment owners

It was a joyous day for the 20 families of Pazhaveedan Apartments near Poonithura on Tuesday. Ending the uncertainty that loomed over their lives for the last five years, the civic authorities of Kochi eventually decided to give occupancy certificates for their homes after significantly lowering the fine slapped on them.

The fine, which was slapped after some discrepancies were identified, was reduced from the reported ₹7.5 crore to ₹13 lakh after Corporation councillors V.P. Chandran and Benedict Fernandez brought to attention its erroneous calculation.

The families had to take up the responsibility of completing work on the apartment and seek occupancy certificates as the owner had abandoned the project after he fell sick, said a resident.

The decision was announced at the file adalat, which was organised by the Kochi Corporation in the presence of Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen and Mayor Soumini Jain.

The authorities also came to the help of Omana and her differently abled daughter Divya. They were unable to construct a house and a toilet on their one-and-a half-cent holding at Thottumbhagam near Karuvelippady. The Minister gave instructions to issue clearance for the house construction.

Of the 70 applications that were considered on the day, occupancy certificates were issued to 21 applicants and building permits cleared for 13. Besides, 25 occupancy certificates and 11 building permits were issued conditionally.

Corporation officials including Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod, chairpersons of standing committees A.B. Sabu, Poornima Narayan, Gracy Joseph, P.M. Haris, Prathibha Ansari and K.V.P. Krishnakumar, LDF leader K.J. Antony, and Secretary R.S. Anu were present. Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose was also present.

Inaugurating the adalat, Mr. Moideen said steps for the early issuance of building permits and occupancy certificates would be undertaken. Such adalats would be organised at village panchayats and municipalities for speeding up the clearance process, he said.

‘Treat them with dignity’

Mr. Moideen instructed the officials to treat the applicants who approached them for permits with dignity. Corrections and errors in the applications, if any, should be pointed out to the applicants without delay, he suggested.