Filament-free programme makes progress in Thrikkakara

KOCHI

20 February 2021 00:06 IST

The Filament-Free Kerala programme under the “Urja Kerala Mission” announced by the State government to replace the entire lot of incandescent lamps and CFLs in domestic units in the State is making steady progress in Thrikkakara municipal area.

The programme is to replace the conventional lighting systems with energy-efficient LED lights and the project is being implemented jointly by Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Energy Management Centre.

KSEB sources said that the Thrikkakara municipal area, which is one of the largest electricity sections in the State, has around 37,000 consumers and more than 3,200 LED lighting systems have been supplied to consumers in the section so far.

The LED lighting systems are now supplied through the metre readers. The consumers are informed of their choice to go in for LED lighting systems costing ₹65 apiece through a short service message on their registered mobile number. The metre readers bring the LED systems to the consumers.

An official of the electricity board said that the lighting systems were supplied in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol as nobody was asked to come to the KSEB section offices to collect them.

One of the key features of the LED system is that the customers get branded 9 W LED bulbs at a discounted price of ₹65 in comparison with the higher market price. KSEB has also made arrangements to collect back the CFLs and incandescent bulbs for safe disposal.

LED lighting systems cut electricity use substantially and the cost of the LED bulbs can be recouped in a short period of time, said the KSEB official. Besides, the savings in energy use also result in better care for environment as there was lower consumption of fuels.

KSEB sources said that LED bulbs were mercury-free and had no negative impact on the environment. The incandescent bulbs and CFLs, which are replaced by the LED systems, will be disposed of in a safe manner.

All domestic consumers of KSEBL are eligible to get the LED lighting systems under the filament-free programme.