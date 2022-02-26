Fighting drug menace through sports

Project Venda engages youngsters in football and arts as well as activities of interest to them

As Dainisha P.J. and Aksamol kick the football around the sandy beaches of Chellanam, their mother Asha Joy is often left to face accusations from her relatives for letting teenage girls play what they perceive as a boys’ game.

A dig at their meagre existence is also thrown in as if to show them their place. But Asha has never stopped believing in her daughters’ dream of donning the national colours one day.

“Till his death two years ago, my father ensured that my daughters got all they wanted to play the game. Now, I do the same even if it takes a toll on running my household,” Asha said.

Dainisha and Aksamol will be among the 660 youngsters from 66 teams to fight it out for four different trophies at the Venda Cup to be organised by Fourth Wave Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO working towards preventing drug menace among youngsters, for 10 days from March 3. About half the teams will be of girls and four out of the 10 match referees will also be girls. Separate trophies will be given away for Under-21 and Under-18 categories of both girls and boys.

Project Venda (‘Say No’) was launched focusing on the coastal areas of Ernakulam six years ago based on a model developed in Iceland in the 1990s to fight drug menace among youngsters by actively engaging them in sports and activities of interest to them.

The Icelandic Prevention Model (IPM), a collaboration between two universities in Iceland and the U.S., adopted a community-based participatory approach to identify risks and mobilise protective factors to prevent future substance abuse among youths by engaging them in sports after school hours. IPM proved decisive, as Iceland now has the cleanest living youths in Europe.

Project Venda followed on those lines engaging youths in football and arts by organising both daily training sessions for the select few and conducting annual tournaments and summer camps. Awareness sessions are also held regularly at schools about drug menace. So far, over 3,000 youngsters have benefited from the football sessions and over a lakh from awareness sessions though they were hit in the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Our informal survey found a two-fold increase in drug use among youth. We have now expanded the project to Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, while it will be rolled out in the forthcoming academic year in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Malappuram,” said C.C. Joseph, director, Fourth Wave Foundation. These are among the districts included in the ‘red list’ of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction prepared by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Youngsters trained under Project Venda had represented the Indian team that won the Dragon Cup beating Germany at the Homeless World Cup held in Cardiff in 2019. Inspired, many more are dreaming of following in their footsteps.