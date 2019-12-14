Fight between factions at mosque

Tension prevailed at the Pallikkara Juma Masjid within Kunnathunadu police stations limits near Perumbavoor after a scuffle broke out between two factions shortly after the Friday prayers.

The collection of money by one faction was questioned by the other, leading to a heated argument before it descended into fist-fights. The police rushed to the scene and resorted to a cane-charge to disperse the warring factions.

“Discontent has been brewing between the two factions of the mosque for sometime now over administrative affairs,” said V.T. Shajan, Station House Officer, Kunnathunadu.