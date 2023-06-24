ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-one-year-old dies of leptospirosis in Ernakulam

June 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man from Mookkannur near Angamaly died of leptospirosis on Saturday.

Sohan of Padayatti, Edalakkad, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition had worsened on Friday night, and death occurred on Saturday morning.

There has been no respite from fever cases in Ernakulam over the past one week. The total number of cases had crossed the 20,000-mark. A meeting of the District Development Samithi on Saturday decided to step up containment measures involving the public. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been directed to remove unused pipes lying along roads as it had turned into breeding sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association urged the authorities to appoint doctors and other health workers at government hospitals on a temporary basis in view of the rapid spread of diseases with the onset of the monsoon. Such appointments were made in the previous seasons through local bodies. The government should also ensure availability of medicines considering the spike in fever cases, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US