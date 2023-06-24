Fifty-one-year-old dies of leptospirosis in Ernakulam

June 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

A 51-year-old man from Mookkannur near Angamaly died of leptospirosis on Saturday.

Sohan of Padayatti, Edalakkad, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition had worsened on Friday night, and death occurred on Saturday morning.

There has been no respite from fever cases in Ernakulam over the past one week. The total number of cases had crossed the 20,000-mark. A meeting of the District Development Samithi on Saturday decided to step up containment measures involving the public. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been directed to remove unused pipes lying along roads as it had turned into breeding sources.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association urged the authorities to appoint doctors and other health workers at government hospitals on a temporary basis in view of the rapid spread of diseases with the onset of the monsoon. Such appointments were made in the previous seasons through local bodies. The government should also ensure availability of medicines considering the spike in fever cases, it said.

