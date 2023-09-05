HamberMenu
Fifth anniversary of Vanchi Square protest to be observed

September 05, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth anniversary of Vanchi Square protest that demanded the arrest of bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar and sought justice for a group of Catholic nuns will be observed here on Friday. A communication from the organisers said that those who participated in the 2018 protest in the city would gather once again at the Vanchi Square on September 8 to recall what the organisers claimed was a landmark in the path to empowerment of women in Kerala.

The participants are scheduled to gather at 4 p.m. at the iconic venue in the heart of Kochi. Prominent women protesters, who participated in the 2018 events, would be part of the gathering, the organisers said.

Catholic nun Sister Lucy Kalapurakkal, who was ousted from her religious order, would deliver the keynote address at the gathering, said Felix Pulloodan, president of Joint Christian Council, one of the organisers of the programme. The Council has been demanding more transparency in church affairs and more openness in church administration.

Bishop Mulakkal was the bishop of Jalandhar until 2018, when he was arrested on allegations of molesting a Catholic nun. He was later acquitted by the trial court but resigned from his position in June 2023.

The organisers of the September 8 event alleged that despite the bishop stepping down from his position, he continued to be a threat to the nuns who levelled accusations against him.

